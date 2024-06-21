Oklahoma City to host Olympic softball and canoe slalom during the 2028 Los Angeles Games

FILE - Oklahoma's Jana Johns celebrates after scoring in the fifth inning of the NCAA college Big 12 Championship softball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City will host softball and canoe slalom at the 2028 Summer Olympics. LA28 made the announcement in a news release Friday, June 21, 2024.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

By Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 4:31 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 4:43 pm.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Los Angeles Olympics are heading to Oklahoma — about 1,300 miles east of the host city.

In an effort to maximize existing facilities and keep costs down, softball and canoe slalom will be held in Oklahoma’s capital city during the 2028 Games, Los Angeles organizers announced Friday.

“Oklahoma City has hosted many international competitions at our unique, world-class whitewater and softball venues,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said. “We are confident we will be an outstanding partner to LA28 in creating a dynamic environment for Olympians and fans. We are excited about the opportunity to support one of America’s great global cities, Los Angeles, and work closely with the LA28 organizing committee to ensure that the 2028 Olympic Games are a success.”

Softball will be held at the 13,000-seat Devon Park, which hosts the annual Women’s College World Series. No facility in the Los Angeles area seats more than 2,000 seats.

Giving the American team even more of a hometown advantage, Devon Park is on the grounds of USA Softball’s headquarters and the USA Softball Hall of Fame.

Little by little, improvements have helped make the facility stand out.

From 2013 to 2015, expanded dugouts, underground locker rooms and training rooms were among the additions. Renovations to the outer entrances and press box area began in 2018, adding a brick facade with new ticket windows and entrances. A three-story press box was added with new interview rooms around that time. About 4,000 permanent seats were added after the 2019 World Series.

Those improvements, along with smaller ones since, helped put Oklahoma City in position to host the Games.

“Things cost a lot of money these days,” USA Softball executive director Craig Cress said during the World Series earlier this month. “We’re fortunate the city’s been really gracious to us.”

The other venue to be used in 2028 is Oklahoma City’s Riversport OKC, which hosted the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in canoe slalom.

Casey Eichfeld, a four-time Olympian, participated in the trials in April and had good memories of the event, even though there were storms in the area on the second day.

“The crowds are awesome,” he said. “And even with that weather, there were still a number of people that showed up to the race, and were there to cheer for us and to watch. They stuck it out the rain and the wind, and it was really cool to have have that environment, even though maybe the weather was a little less than ideal for an outdoor sport.”

___

AP Olympics https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press


Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

updated

31m ago

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

35m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who've been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

2h ago

