Pursuit of Milwaukee carjacking suspects ends with police shooting 2 teens in stolen vehicle

By The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 12:27 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 1:26 am.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A police pursuit of carjacking suspects in Milwaukee ended Thursday with police firing into the vehicle and injuring two teens, one of whom was pregnant and lost her baby, Milwaukee police said.

Officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle just before 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 43 north of Milwaukee. The pursuit ended when the driver moved into a construction lane and the vehicle was blocked by construction work and a cement truck, Police Chief Jeffrey B. Norman said.

Police officers ordered the driver to stop and ordered the passengers out of the vehicle, but the driver twice backed into a marked SWAT car, once while an officer was standing behind it. Another officer fired shots into the vehicle, injuring an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, Norman said.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and “unfortunately, the baby did not survive,” Norman said at a news conference.

The 17-year-old has serious injuries, he said.

A total of six suspects were in the vehicle, which had been stolen, Norman said. The other four, who range in age from 15 to 18, were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The officer involved is a 25-year-old man with over four years of service. He was placed on administrative duty, which is routine in an officer involved shooting, Norman said.

The suspects were being pursued in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking and an attempted armed robbery and carjacking. A gun was found in the vehicle, Norman said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

5h ago

Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto
Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

5h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

9h ago

Top Stories

Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has come forward to claim ownership of the controversial truck that's been spotted driving around Toronto displaying anti-Muslim messaging. In a post on its website, the right-wing media...

5h ago

Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto
Crash forces early closure of Highway 401 westbound express lanes in east-end Toronto

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns
TTC CEO Rick Leary resigns

TTC CEO Rick Leary announced his retirement on Thursday. He said he will leave the transit agency on Aug. 30.

5h ago

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88
Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away at the age of 88. In a post on X, actor Kiefer Sutherland wrote a touching tribute to his late father, announcing the news. "I personally...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

7h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

11h ago

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

10h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.
2:05
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate
Canada's first lawyer from Mi'kmaq Nation receives honorary doctorate

Indigenous lawyer and advocate Bernd Christmas has been a leading figure in Aboriginal law in Canada, and now has an honorary doctorate.  Audra Brown speaks to the man who has dedicated his career to helping First Nations communities.
More Videos