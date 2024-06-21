Retired Azzurri star Roberto Baggio robbed at home during Italy’s loss to Spain

FILE - Italian soccer legend Roberto Baggio smiles as he attends an event at the Expo 2015 World's Fair on the occasion of the UN World Food Day in Rho, near Milan, Italy, Friday, Oct. 16, 2015. Retired Italy star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at his home while watching the national team’s game against Spain at the European Championship. Italian media reports say at least five armed robbers burst into Baggio’s villa near the northern city of Vicenza around around 10 p.m. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 3:50 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 4:42 am.

ROME (AP) — Retired Italy star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint at his home while watching the national team’s game against Spain at the European Championship

At least five armed robbers burst into Baggio’s villa near the northern city of Vicenza around around 10 p.m., according to Italian media reports. One struck Baggio on the head with the butt of a gun when the former soccer player confronted them.

The robbers locked the 57-year-old Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewelry, watches and cash.

After the thieves left, Baggio broke down the door and called police. He was taken to the hospital and received stitches for the wound. His family members were not harmed,

Baggio played 56 games for Italy, scoring 27 goals.

Spain won the match, beating Italy 1-0.

The Associated Press

