South Carolina governor visiting Germany, a major driver of the state’s economy

FILE - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a press conference at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. McMaster is off to Germany next week of June 24, 2024, to strengthen the business ties which have helped the one time struggling Southern state to boom this century. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, file)

By Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 9:02 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 9:12 am.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is off to Germany next week to strengthen business ties that have fueled this century’s economic boom in the formerly struggling Southern state.

The governor is an invited guest at the TDI conference, also known as the Day of German Industry. McMaster will give a keynote speech on South Carolina’s relationships with German companies and participate in a panel discussion, South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey said.

“South Carolina was the pioneer in reaching out around the world to companies and getting them to come here,” Lightsey said. “That really has been the backbone of South Carolina’s growth story.”

South Carolina ranks second in the U.S., behind Delaware, in a population-adjusted index that tracks foreign companies with distinct operations in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

And Germany’s companies have the largest presence in South Carolina of any country in the world, with 262 facilities employing about 44,000 people, about 2% of the state’s total workforce.

Over five days in Germany starting Sunday, McMaster also plans to visit the headquarters of two major automakers with big stakes in South Carolina.

In Munich he will meet executives of BMW, which built a plant in Greer in 1994 that continues to expand to more than 11,000 workers today. It ushered in a wave of foreign automakers building Southern factories and buttressed the state against the rapid move of the textile industry overseas and to Mexico.

Another stop is in Wolfsburg, where McMaster will tour Volkswagen headquarters. Volkswagen is the parent company of Scout Motors which is building a plant near Columbia to make electric SUVs. The company expects to open in 2027 and employ up to 4,000 people.

“CEOs want to meet with CEOs. Gov. McMaster is the CEO of our state,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

McMaster also plans to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s finance minister, Lightsey said.

McMaster will return to South Carolina on Thursday, while Lightsey plans to stay a few extra days for more meetings.

Last year, about 1,700 political leaders, business executives, scientists and others attended the TDI conference.

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures
Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions. Similar heat warnings...

4m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

2h ago

Driver shot at police officer during North York traffic stop, fled on foot
Driver shot at police officer during North York traffic stop, fled on foot

Provincial police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop in North York early Friday morning. Investigators say a Toronto OPP officer pulled the vehicle...

1h ago

Highway 401 westbound express lanes reopen in east-end Toronto after 7-vehicle crash
Highway 401 westbound express lanes reopen in east-end Toronto after 7-vehicle crash

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures
Heat warning lifted in Toronto following stretch of scorching hot temperatures

Environment Canada has lifted a near week-long heat warning for Toronto and other parts of the province following several days of scorching hot temperatures and muggy conditions. Similar heat warnings...

4m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

2h ago

Driver shot at police officer during North York traffic stop, fled on foot
Driver shot at police officer during North York traffic stop, fled on foot

Provincial police are searching for a suspect after he allegedly shot at an officer during a traffic stop in North York early Friday morning. Investigators say a Toronto OPP officer pulled the vehicle...

1h ago

Highway 401 westbound express lanes reopen in east-end Toronto after 7-vehicle crash
Highway 401 westbound express lanes reopen in east-end Toronto after 7-vehicle crash

Toronto emergency crews were called to the Markham Road and Highway 401 area at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

14h ago

1:35
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate
Countdown to showdown: Biden and Trump prepare for first debate

The stage is set for the first U.S. Presidential debate on June 27. Julia Benbrook previews the historic showdown between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

15h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.

18h ago

0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

17h ago

2:26
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van
Police hate crime unit investigating Islamophobic ad van

The Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating video of an advertising van spotted in Toronto spreading Islamophobic messaging. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos