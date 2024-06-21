S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.41 points at 21,551.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.26 points at 39,116.50. The S&P 500 index was down 6.03 points at 5,467.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 6.44 points at 17,715.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.91 cents US compared with 73.00 cents US cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was down 13 cents at US$81.16 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$22.60 at US$2,346.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 11 cents at US$4.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press