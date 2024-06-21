S&P/TSX composite index down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

A currency trader watches monitors near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 21, 2024 11:41 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.41 points at 21,551.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.26 points at 39,116.50. The S&P 500 index was down 6.03 points at 5,467.14, while the Nasdaq composite was down 6.44 points at 17,715.15.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.91 cents US compared with 73.00 cents US cents US on Thursday.

The August crude oil contract was down 13 cents at US$81.16 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$22.60 at US$2,346.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 11 cents at US$4.45 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

breaking

25m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

15m ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

40m ago

'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft
'We need a cap': Toronto again considering a limit on rideshares like Uber, Lyft

It appears that City of Toronto officials are trying once again to potentially limit the number of rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, on its busy streets. Uber and the taxi industry have discussed...

1h ago

