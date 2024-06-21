Ukraine may fire US-provided missiles deeper into Russia in self-defense, Pentagon says

By Tara Copp, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 10:14 am.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 10:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s military is allowed to use longer-range missiles provided by the U.S. to strike targets inside Russia across more than just the front lines near Kharkiv if Kyiv is acting in self-defense, the Pentagon said.

President Joe Biden initially loosened the restrictions on how Ukraine could use U.S.-provided munitions to give it another option to better defend the eastern city of Kharkiv from a relentless barrage of Russian missiles. Since the beginning of Russia’s 2022 invasion, the U.S. had maintained a policy of not allowing Ukraine to use the weapons it provided to hit targets inside Russia for fear of further escalating the war.

Russia has been firing on Ukrainian targets from inside its border, treating its area as a “safe zone,” said Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary.

“As we see those forces conducting those types of operations from across the border, we’ve explained Ukraine can and does have the right to fire back to defend themselves,” Ryder told reporters Thursday.

The White House also announced Thursday that it is rushing delivery of air defense interceptor missiles to Ukraine by redirecting shipments planned for other allied nations, as Washington scrambles to counter increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The U.S. was already sending Ukraine a consistent stream of interceptors for its air defense systems, including for the Patriot missile batteries and the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS.

National security spokesman John Kirby told reporters that more was urgently needed as Russia’s military has accelerated missile and drone attacks against cities and infrastructure centers ahead of this winter. The rushed shipments are expected to include hundreds of Patriot missiles.

Tara Copp, The Associated Press

