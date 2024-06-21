US Olympic and other teams will bring their own AC units to Paris, undercutting environmental plan

FILE - A living room of the Olympic village is pictured, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The U.S. Olympic team is one of a handful that will supply air conditioners for their athletes at the Paris Games in a move that undercuts organizers' plans to cut carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

By Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Posted June 21, 2024 2:28 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 2:42 pm.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic team is one of a handful that will supply air conditioners for their athletes at the Paris Games in a move that undercuts organizers’ plans to cut carbon emissions.

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland said Friday that while the U.S. team appreciates efforts aimed at sustainability, the federation would be supplying AC units for what is typically the largest contingent of athletes at the Summer Games.

“As you can imagine, this is a period of time in which consistency and predictability is critical for Team USA’s performance,” Hirshland said. “In our conversations with athletes, this was a very high priority and something that the athletes felt was a critical component in their performance capability.”

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Germany, Australia, Italy, Canada and Britain were among the other countries with plans to bring air conditioners to France.

Olympic organizers have touted plans to cool rooms in the Athletes Village, which will house more than 15,000 Olympians and sports officials over the course of the games, using a system of cooling pipes underneath the floors.

The average high in Paris on Aug. 1 is 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). The objective is to keep the rooms between 23-26 degrees (73-79 degrees Fahrenheit). The rooms will also be equipped with fans.

“I want the Paris Games to be exemplary from an environmental point of view,” Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has said about the plans for the Olympics.

According to the International Energy Agency, fewer than 1 in 10 households in Europe has air conditioning, and the numbers in Paris are lower than that. The study said that of the 1.6 billion AC units in use across the globe in 2016, more than half were in China (570 million) and the United States (375 million). The entire European Union had around 100 million.

The Olympics mark the most important stop on the athletic careers of the 10,500-plus athletes who will descend on Paris, which has led some high-profile countries to undercut environmental efforts for the sake of comfort.

“It’s a high-performance environment,” Australian Olympic Committee spokesman Strath Gordon explained to The Post.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will be closing immediately after an engineering report found that the roof is at risk of collapsing. According to the report, the more than 50-year-old building is at risk...

breaking

31m ago

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

updated

2h ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will be closing immediately after an engineering report found that the roof is at risk of collapsing. According to the report, the more than 50-year-old building is at risk...

breaking

31m ago

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

updated

2h ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

2h ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

21h ago

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.
0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.

23h ago

More Videos