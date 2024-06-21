William Shatner dives into salmon farm debate with profanity-laden campaign

Canadian actor William Shatner speaks during a Fan Expo Canada in Toronto on Friday, October 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 21, 2024 1:10 pm.

Last Updated June 21, 2024 1:12 pm.

Canadian actor William Shatner is wading into the debate over open-pen salmon farming in British Columbia, saying it’s time to stop being polite in an F-word-filled video that calls for an end to the ocean farms.

The video is part of a campaign by the Pacific Wild conservation group that opposes the farms, which must be phased out by 2029 under a plan announced by federal Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier on Wednesday.

In the YouTube video, the 93-year-old “Star Trek” actor declares his opposition to the farms with numerous apparent profanities, although they are bleeped out.

Shatner then encourages others to adopt similarly frank language to oppose the farms, blaming them for harming wild salmon populations and the environment.

Critics say the farms can spread disease and lice to wild fish although recent science indicates uncertainty over the risks.

Pacific Wild is calling for people to use “un-Canadian” language in letters to political representatives opposing the government’s extension to the farms.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged during the 2019 election that his government would phase out open ocean-pen farming.

The B.C. Salmon Farmers Association has said about 4,700 jobs and more than $1 billion in annual economic activity will be lost if open-pen licences can’t be renewed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will be closing immediately after an engineering report found that the roof is at risk of collapsing. According to the report, the more than 50-year-old building is at risk...

breaking

16m ago

One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
One dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

updated

1h ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police
ServiceOntario employee worked with auto theft ring to forge vehicle documents: police

Toronto Police say they've dismantled an auto theft ring that saw members allegedly conspire with a ServiceOntario employee to falsify documents, making stolen vehicles appear legitimate. Investigators...

2h ago

