2 men convicted in 2021 armed standoff on Massachusetts highway

FILE - Jamhal Latimer, also known as Jamal Talib Abdulleh Bey, speaks during a dangerousness hearing at Malden District Court, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Medford, Mass. Two men have been convicted for their role in an armed standoff in 2021. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Friday, June 21, 2024, that Latimer and Steven Anthony Perez were found guilty on multiple gun charges related to the standoff. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool, File)

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2024 11:25 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 11:26 am.

BOSTON (AP) — Two men have been convicted for their role in an armed standoff on a busy Massachusetts highway in 2021 that lasted more than eight hours and caused traffic delays during a busy Fourth of July weekend.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Friday that Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer and Steven Anthony Perez were found guilty on multiple gun charges related to the standoff. They will be sentenced July 16.

“The defendants in this case disrupted multiple communities and jeopardized the safety of many residents who were traveling or intending to travel on a busy Fourth of July weekend,” Ryan said in a statement. “Both Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer and Steven Anthony Perez demonstrated a disregard for our laws and failed to comply with the directives of multiple police agencies on scene. In Massachusetts we have strict laws regarding the licensing of firearms. When individuals come here with weapons, especially high capacity firearms like the ones these defendants had, without being in compliance, they create a substantial danger.”

Phone numbers for Latimer and Perez could not be found.

The two were part of a group called Rise of the Moors that claimed they were on their way to Maine for training when a state trooper stopped to ask if they needed help. That sparked the hourslong standoff on Interstate 95 after some members of the group ran into the woods alongside the highway.

Nearly a dozen people were arrested and state police say they recovered three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a short-barrel rifle. The men, who were dressed in military fatigues and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, did not have licenses to carry firearms in the state.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says the Moorish sovereign citizen movement is a collection of independent organizations and individuals that emerged in the 1990s as an offshoot of the antigovernment sovereign citizens movement. People in the movement believe individual citizens hold sovereignty over and are independent of the authority of federal and state governments. They have frequently clashed with state and federal authorities over their refusal to obey laws.

The vast majority of Moorish sovereign citizens are African American, according to the SPLC.

Michael Casey, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2
Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old woman and two-year-old boy, and injured two others. Van Viet Duong, 41, of...

breaking

1h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

5h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

5h ago

Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop
Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop

Toronto Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly fled an OPP traffic stop on foot and fired a gunshot while being chased by an officer. Investigators say an OPP officer conducted a traffic...

3h ago

Top Stories

Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2
Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old woman and two-year-old boy, and injured two others. Van Viet Duong, 41, of...

breaking

1h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

5h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

5h ago

Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop
Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop

Toronto Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly fled an OPP traffic stop on foot and fired a gunshot while being chased by an officer. Investigators say an OPP officer conducted a traffic...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

18h ago

2:40
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good

The Ford government says in just a matter of months, the Ontario Science Centre will no longer be structurally sounds for the public. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are shocked by the sudden closure.

19h ago

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

20h ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:37
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents

The House of Commons is on its summer break, but MPs at one committee remained in town, to question the public safety minister over documents withheld from the Foreign Interference Inquiry.
More Videos