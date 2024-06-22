3 missing in a landslide in Swiss Alps as heavy rains cause flash floods

An excavator removes stones from the bed of the Navizence river, which flows into the Rhone, in Chippis, canton Valais, Switzerland, Saturday June 22, 2024. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2024 6:14 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 6:26 am.

VIENNA (AP) — Three people were missing on Saturday after massive thunderstorms and rainfall in southeastern Switzerland caused a landslide, authorities said.

One woman was pulled out alive after being buried by the landslide in the Alpine valley of Misox in Graubünden. A rescue operation for the three others is ongoing.

Elsewhere in Switzerland, the popular tourist destination of Zermatt in the southern canton of Valais near the iconic Matterhorn mountain remains inaccessible. Heavy rains and melting snow have caused the Mattervispa River to overflow, cutting off the village.

Dramatic videos showed the otherwise small river that flows through Zermatt turning into a muddy flash flood, partially submerging streets in the popular ski resort.

The Matterhorn-Gotthard Railway halted operations with no alternative transportation available, the railway company announced on social media on Saturday morning.

Emergency services in the canton of Valais were on high alert over the levels of the Rhone River, which reached its peak on Saturday.

Authorities have warned residents to avoid lower parts of their houses, including cellars, and keep away from swelling rivers and refrain from parking on bridges. People were also advised against filming or photographing the floods due to safety reasons.

