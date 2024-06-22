66-year-old man in Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec dies in motorcycle collision

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 22, 2024 1:57 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 2:12 pm.

MONTREAL — A 66-year-old man has died after two motorcyclists collided in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.

The accident occurred on Friday at around 6:00 p.m. on Route 132 in Sainte-Luce.

Provincial police say the man was in critical condition and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy says the man drove into a lane without noticing that another motorcyclist who was travelling in the same direction was slowing down.

The other motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

An investigator specializing in collisions was dispatched to the scene to determine what caused the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

