A fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store, police say

Damage can be seen to a front window law enforcement officers work the scene of a shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Ark., Friday, June 21, 2024. (Colin Murphey/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2024 10:24 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 11:42 pm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police said a fourth victim has died a day after a shooter opened fire at an Arkansas grocery store, wounding nine others and riddling cars with bullet holes as panicked bystanders scrambled for cover.

The person died Saturday evening, Arkansas state police said in a statement, listing a total of 14 people as hit by gunfire: “11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.”

The dead were identified as Shirley Taylor, 62, Callie Weems, 23, Roy Sturgis, 50, and Ellen Shrum, 81 — “all civilians,” according to the statement.

The wounded range in age between 20 and 65, police said. Four were still hospitalized, including a woman who was in critical condition.

The wounded agents were identified as Fordyce Police Officer James Johnson, 31, who was released from a hospital Saturday evening, and Stuttgart Police Officer John Hudson, 24, whose injuries were said to be minor.

Police said the suspect is Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, and he will be charged with four counts of capital murder.

“He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement” and was then released to police custody and taken to the Ouachita County Detention Center, police said in the statement.

Police have not released a motive. A media briefing to update about the shooting was announced for 2 p.m. Sunday.

As of Friday, a state police spokesperson did not know if Posey had an attorney, and there was no immediate response to a phone message left with the agency’s public information office Saturday night. The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that he was being held at the detention center but had no information about a possible lawyer. No inmate record was online for him yet.

The shooting took place around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

Roderick Rogers, a member of the city council, said he called the sheriff when employees at his restaurant nearby notified him of the shooting. When he got there, he saw people running for cover in every direction, even one running to the hospital nearby.

“People were just jumping into cars to get to safety,” Rogers said Friday.

Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot, while another captured multiple gunshots ringing out.

Images from reporters on the scene showed a slew of bullet holes in the store’s window, and spent shell casings strewn throughout the parking lot. In video images, local and state agencies could be seen responding with at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

It was the latest mass shooting with a grocery store as its backdrop. In 2022 a white supremacist killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. That came a little more than a year after 10 people were fatally shot at supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

The Associated Press





Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police
Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police

O'Brien Todd, the 26-year-old victim, was found inside the east-end Toronto restaurant Molon Lave Taverna early Saturday.

updated

0m ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

1h ago

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union

A Canadian Airport Workers Union spokesperson tells CityNews the deal was reached hours before a strike deadline at Toronto Pearson airport.

3h ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

9h ago

Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police
Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police

O'Brien Todd, the 26-year-old victim, was found inside the east-end Toronto restaurant Molon Lave Taverna early Saturday.

updated

0m ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

1h ago

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union

A Canadian Airport Workers Union spokesperson tells CityNews the deal was reached hours before a strike deadline at Toronto Pearson airport.

3h ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

9h ago

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.

2h ago

2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.

4h ago

2:30
Little relief for students at TCDSB school with no A/C as heat wave grips city
Little relief for students at TCDSB school with no A/C as heat wave grips city

Students at one etobicoke school are left with no way to cool down in the classroom. Afua Baah speaks with frustrated parents as a heat wave continues to grip the city.

6h ago

1:58
Condo residents near Bathurst and Lakeshore express concern over broken A/C
Condo residents near Bathurst and Lakeshore express concern over broken A/C

Residents at a condo complex near Bathurst and Lakeshore voiced their concerns over a broken AC system. Our Jazan Grewal spoke to some who say living without AC after multiple days of scorching conditions has been incredibly frustrating.
2:29
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on what you can expect this weekend as well as the seven-day weather forecast.
