A simple recipe for onigiri, or Japanese rice balls, with salted plums

This photo shows the ingredients to make onigiri easily, in Tokyo, on June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2024 11:17 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 11:26 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Onigiri is a ball of rice with something inside, similar to how two slices of bread with something in between makes a sandwich. In the same way that just about every American has made and eaten a sandwich, so too have most Japanese eaten onigiri.

A Tokyo correspondent for The Associated Press is sharing her basic onigiri recipe. It uses umeboshi (salted Japanese plums), but what you put inside can be just about anything — fish, meat, veggies, even cheese — as long as it fits and tastes good. Feel free to experiment.

Shape your onigiri into the standard triangular form, or whatever fun image strikes your fancy. Wrap it with nori (dried seaweed). You can use one big strip of nori or several bite-size pieces.

There are no fixed rules. Some people sprinkle their onigiri with sesame seeds. Oboro kombu, or shaved kelp, is another favorite. Or enjoy it plain.

Easy Onigiri, from AP’s Yuri Kageyama

Start to finish: 5-7 minutes

Servings: 5 rice balls (enough for five people, or just one big eater)

¼ teaspoon salt

1/2 cup water

1 1/2 cup Japanese rice, cooked to fluffiness

Three umeboshi salted Japanese plums (available at Asian food stores; for smaller umeboshi, use one for each rice ball)

Two sheets of dried nori seaweed

Directions

Add the salt to the bowl of water. Wet your hands with the salted water, pick up a handful of cooked rice, still hot but cooled enough so your fingers don’t burn. Put umeboshi on top. Pick up another scoop of rice with your other hand, place it on top of the rice and umeboshi. Cup your hands together, squishing gently. Turn a few times in your hands so the rice becomes a slightly triangular ball. Wrap with nori.

Add any desired garnishes, such as sesame seeds or kombu.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police
Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police

O'Brien Todd, the 26-year-old victim, was found inside the east-end Toronto restaurant Molon Lave Taverna early Saturday.

updated

0m ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

1h ago

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union

A Canadian Airport Workers Union spokesperson tells CityNews the deal was reached hours before a strike deadline at Toronto Pearson airport.

3h ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

9h ago

Top Stories

Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police
Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police

O'Brien Todd, the 26-year-old victim, was found inside the east-end Toronto restaurant Molon Lave Taverna early Saturday.

updated

0m ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

1h ago

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union

A Canadian Airport Workers Union spokesperson tells CityNews the deal was reached hours before a strike deadline at Toronto Pearson airport.

3h ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.

2h ago

2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.

4h ago

2:30
Little relief for students at TCDSB school with no A/C as heat wave grips city
Little relief for students at TCDSB school with no A/C as heat wave grips city

Students at one etobicoke school are left with no way to cool down in the classroom. Afua Baah speaks with frustrated parents as a heat wave continues to grip the city.

6h ago

1:58
Condo residents near Bathurst and Lakeshore express concern over broken A/C
Condo residents near Bathurst and Lakeshore express concern over broken A/C

Residents at a condo complex near Bathurst and Lakeshore voiced their concerns over a broken AC system. Our Jazan Grewal spoke to some who say living without AC after multiple days of scorching conditions has been incredibly frustrating.
2:29
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on what you can expect this weekend as well as the seven-day weather forecast.
More Videos