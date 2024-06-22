Alberta New Democrats to announce new leader to replace Rachel Notley

CALGARY — Alberta’s Opposition NDP is set to announce its new leader today.

Outgoing Leader Rachel Notley gave a farewell speech to party members Friday night.

She says the party is the strongest it’s been in its history.

Notley’s New Democrats swept to power as a majority government in 2015, ending a four-decade Progressive Conservative dynasty.

She announced in January she was leaving the job, after the party lost its second consecutive election to the United Conservative Party.

Four candidates are running to replace her: former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi; former cabinet ministers Sarah Hoffman and Kathleen Ganley; and rookie legislature member Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press