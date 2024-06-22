Central African Republic charges European aid worker with terrorism and undermining security

By Jean Fernand Koena, The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2024 10:10 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 10:42 am.

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) —

Authorities in the Central African Republic charged a European aid worker who was arrested last month with terrorism and undermining state security, the public prosecutor’s office said.

Martin Joseph Figueira, a Belgian-Portuguese consultant for the American nongovernmental organization FHI360, has been accused of being in communication with armed groups to plot a coup, thereby jeopardizing national security.

On Friday, the prosecutor charged him with six crimes, including undermining the internal and external state security, as well as terrorism. If found guilty, he faces a sentence of forced labor for life.

Among Figueira’s alleged crimes, the prosecutor’s office listed “the existence of several contracts with the leaders of armed groups, supply of strategic information on the different positions of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), money and weapons, being identified as an alleged employee of an American non-governmental organization carrying out research on Fulani herders.”

Figueira also allegedly “defended war crimes and crimes against humanity; the propaganda of armed groups while encouraging them to create an international terrorist branch like the Islamic State,” the statement added.

Figueira holds Belgian and Portuguese passports. On his Belgian passport he goes under the name of Martin Joseph Edouard.

FHI360, a public health NGO that manages projects related to family planning and reproductive health, confirmed that one of its workers is in custody in the Central African Republic.

Figueira was arrested last month in Zemio, a town in southeastern Central African Republic that has been plagued by fighting between local ethnic militias and anti-government rebels for over a decade

“We are working to secure our consultant’s immediate release,” FHI360’s spokesperson Jennifer Garcia told The Associated Press immediately after his arrest.

So far, The Associated Press has not been able to contact Figueira, and none of his lawyers commented on Friday’s statement.

Mohamed Ag Ayoya, deputy special representative of the U.N. Secretary-General in charge of humanitarian action, told the AP he was monitoring the situation.

“We learned of the news and the prosecutor’s press release through the press.” Ayoya said. “We have no comment to make. But what I can tell you at this level it is his embassy in Bangui which is managing the file.”

Authorities have warned foreign NGO workers against taking part in activities that could jeopardize national security or they could face judicial proceedings.

Following Figueira’s arrest, the military was deployed to Zemio, after more than six years of absence from the town. The Russian mercenary group Wagner, which for years has had a significant a presence in Central African Republic, was also deployed there at the same time to train local militias and recruit them for the army. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Wagner forces were still present in the city.

The Central African Republic has been in conflict since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced then-president François Bozizé from office. Mostly Christian militias fought back. A 2019 peace deal helped slow the fighting but six of the 14 armed groups that signed later left the agreement.

A U.N. peacekeeping mission and Rwandan troops are currently deployed in the Central African Republic to try to quell the violence and protect civilians.

Jean Fernand Koena, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

3h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

3h ago

Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop
Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop

Toronto Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly fled an OPP traffic stop on foot and fired a gunshot while being chased by an officer. Investigators say an OPP officer conducted a traffic...

1h ago

Against all odds, Oilers will play a Game 7: 'If anyone can do it, it's the Oil'
Against all odds, Oilers will play a Game 7: 'If anyone can do it, it's the Oil'

 “We're trying to figure them out,” said Connor McDavid.   Leon Draisaitl just shook his head: “It’s very frustrating.” The Edmonton Oilers were only three games into...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

3h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

3h ago

Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop
Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop

Toronto Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly fled an OPP traffic stop on foot and fired a gunshot while being chased by an officer. Investigators say an OPP officer conducted a traffic...

1h ago

Against all odds, Oilers will play a Game 7: 'If anyone can do it, it's the Oil'
Against all odds, Oilers will play a Game 7: 'If anyone can do it, it's the Oil'

 “We're trying to figure them out,” said Connor McDavid.   Leon Draisaitl just shook his head: “It’s very frustrating.” The Edmonton Oilers were only three games into...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

17h ago

2:40
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good

The Ford government says in just a matter of months, the Ontario Science Centre will no longer be structurally sounds for the public. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are shocked by the sudden closure.

18h ago

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

18h ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:37
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents

The House of Commons is on its summer break, but MPs at one committee remained in town, to question the public safety minister over documents withheld from the Foreign Interference Inquiry.
More Videos