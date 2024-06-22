Four fans get on field for selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during chaotic scenes at Euro 2024 match

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Four fans ran on the field in a bid to get selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo in chaotic scenes at a European Championship match between Portugal and Turkey on Saturday.

Only one appeared to succeed.

Ronaldo was fine having his photograph taken with a young boy who evaded stewards to get on the field in the 69th minute at Westfalenstadion before whipping out his cell phone.

That fan then ran off before being stopped and escorted away — but not before he waved to the crowd.

Then, about 15 minutes later, an older fan tried the same but Ronaldo threw his hands up in the air and turned his back on the spectator, who seemed to grab hold of Ronaldo’s arm.

More chaos ensued when a third field invader emerged in stoppage time and ran past Ronaldo, who was defending a corner.

After the final whistle, there were more security breaches as a fan wearing a Portugal jersey attempted to get close to Ronaldo while holding a phone. He was soon tackled to the ground while another supporter was stopped from confronting Ronaldo as Portugal’s players walked off the field.

