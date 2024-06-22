‘Huge impact’: Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. OPP/X

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 22, 2024 7:39 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 7:43 am.

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week.

OPP say officers were called to the residence on County Road 13 in the community of Harrow around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and found the bodies of a mother, father and two young children.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy says the loss has had a “huge impact” on the community, and there are mounting questions about what led to the deaths.

Bondy added her phone had been “active all day” with people offering supports and services, and plans are in the works for a local vigil.

Police have not shared any details about the identities of those who died or the circumstances of their deaths.

They say the investigation is in its early stages, and residents can expect to see a large police presence in the area.

Top Stories

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

36m ago

Against all odds, Oilers will play a Game 7: 'If anyone can do it, it's the Oil'
Against all odds, Oilers will play a Game 7: 'If anyone can do it, it's the Oil'

 “We're trying to figure them out,” said Connor McDavid.   Leon Draisaitl just shook his head: “It’s very frustrating.” The Edmonton Oilers were only three games into...

29m ago

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

9h ago

Conservatives avoid staking out clear position on supervised consumption sites
Conservatives avoid staking out clear position on supervised consumption sites

OTTAWA — As debate around the Liberals' drug policy dominated parts of the spring House of Commons sitting, the Conservatives are offering little insight into what approach they would take when it comes...

57m ago

