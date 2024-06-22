More royalty turns up to attend Euro 2024

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrive for a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2024 4:37 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 4:42 pm.

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Euro 2024 is becoming a very regal affair after the king and queen of Belgium became the latest royals to attend the soccer tournament in Germany.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were in the crowd for Belgium’s group game against Romania on Saturday. They were joined by Prince Emmanuel and Prince Gabriel.

On Thursday, it was the future king of England, Prince William, and Denmark’s King Frederik X who were in attendance and shook hands ahead of their respective nations’ 1-1 draw in Frankfurt.

On the same day, King Felipe VI of Spain watched his national team beat Italy 1-0.

King Philippe and the princes all wore dark suits, while Queen Mathilde wore a red dress. All had Belgium scarves draped over their shoulders.

They didn’t have to wait long to see their team score after Youri Tielemans’ goal in the second minute.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario
Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for Toronto and other communities to the north and west of the city.

20m ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

updated

3h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

9h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

4h ago

Top Stories

Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario
Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for Toronto and other communities to the north and west of the city.

20m ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

updated

3h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

9h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

23h ago

2:40
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good

The Ford government says in just a matter of months, the Ontario Science Centre will no longer be structurally sounds for the public. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are shocked by the sudden closure.
3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports
2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:37
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents

The House of Commons is on its summer break, but MPs at one committee remained in town, to question the public safety minister over documents withheld from the Foreign Interference Inquiry.
More Videos