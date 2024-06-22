One dead, seven injured after shooting at Kentucky nightclub

By The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 2:26 pm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — One person is dead and seven others were injured after a shooting at a Kentucky nightclub early Saturday morning, authorities say.

Louisville Metro Police Department officials said they responded to a call of several people shot at the H20 nightclub in Louisville just before 1 a.m. One man, 40-year-old Joseph D. Bowers of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another adult was transported to UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds police believe to be “critical and life-threatening.”

Six other people transported themselves to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case. There are currently no suspects.

“The relationship of the victims, if any, is not known at this time,” police said in a statement later Saturday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

updated

14m ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

6h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

1h ago

Man arrested after allegedly peering into woman's bedroom window
Man arrested after allegedly peering into woman's bedroom window

Toronto Police have arrested a man after he allegedly peered into the same woman's bedroom window on more than one occasion. Officers were first called on Sunday, June 2, at around 12 a.m. after a woman...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

updated

14m ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

6h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

1h ago

Man arrested after allegedly peering into woman's bedroom window
Man arrested after allegedly peering into woman's bedroom window

Toronto Police have arrested a man after he allegedly peered into the same woman's bedroom window on more than one occasion. Officers were first called on Sunday, June 2, at around 12 a.m. after a woman...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

20h ago

2:40
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good

The Ford government says in just a matter of months, the Ontario Science Centre will no longer be structurally sounds for the public. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are shocked by the sudden closure.

21h ago

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

21h ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:37
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents

The House of Commons is on its summer break, but MPs at one committee remained in town, to question the public safety minister over documents withheld from the Foreign Interference Inquiry.
More Videos