Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 22, 2024 8:26 pm.

A spokesperson for the union representing almost 3,000 private-sector security screeners at Toronto Pearson airport says a tentative contract agreement has been reached.

The tentative deal was reached late Friday. The workers had an end-of-Saturday strike deadline.

A Canadian Airport Workers Union spokesperson told CityNews the tentative deal with GardaWorld calls for workers to receive a 24-per-cent wage increase over the next three years.

The spokesperson said union members are set to vote on ratifying the deal within the next week.

The workers are responsible for screening passengers and their belongings.

A strike would have come at a pivotal travel time at Toronto Pearson International Airport as the number of passengers ramps up heading into summer. On Saturday, approximately 130,000 were expected to move through Canada’s busiest air hub.

Top Stories

Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario
Rainfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area, other parts of Ontario

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for Toronto and other communities to the north and west of the city.

13m ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

6h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

12h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

7h ago

