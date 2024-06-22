Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union

A spokesperson for the union representing almost 3,000 private-sector security screeners at Toronto Pearson airport says a tentative contract agreement has been reached.

The tentative deal was reached late Friday. The workers had an end-of-Saturday strike deadline.

A Canadian Airport Workers Union spokesperson told CityNews the tentative deal with GardaWorld calls for workers to receive a 24-per-cent wage increase over the next three years.

The spokesperson said union members are set to vote on ratifying the deal within the next week.

The workers are responsible for screening passengers and their belongings.

A strike would have come at a pivotal travel time at Toronto Pearson International Airport as the number of passengers ramps up heading into summer. On Saturday, approximately 130,000 were expected to move through Canada’s busiest air hub.