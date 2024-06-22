Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating

A Quebec water bomber, shown here in this handout photo from Thursday, June 20, 2024, sits at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay airport, ready to help battle wildfires in central Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hunter Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 22, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 11:42 am.

CHURCHILL FALLS, N.L. — Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.

As a result, the 500 residents ordered to leave the community on Wednesday were left wondering when they would be allowed to return home.

Municipal officials in Churchill Falls are hinting it might be a long wait.

“With the timeframe of the evacuation order being unknown, and residents displaced in temporary accommodations, we want to help you prepare for possible longer-term solutions,” the town’s website says.

Part of that preparation involves town officials drawing up a list of residents who are staying in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, a three-hour drive to the east, and in Labrador City and Wabush, a three hour drive to the west.

The town says one member of every displaced family must register with the municipality, which will enable the town to pass along further information.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, the utility that operates the massive Churchill Falls hydroelectric generating station, issued a statement saying the Mount Hyde Lake fire was still burning on the south side of the Churchill River, which stands between the fire and the town.

“Plant operations remain unaffected at this time and is not at immediate risk,” the Crown-owned utility said in a statement released early Saturday.

Eight amphibious waterbombers were attacking the 15-square-kilometre fire, four of them from the province, plus two from Quebec and two from Ontario.

Town officials say fire suppression efforts have kept the fire from growing.

“Fire response is maintaining success in keeping the fire on the south side of the Churchill River,” the town’s website says. “Despite windy conditions, fire crews were able to take effective action on flare-ups. Ground crews continued working hotspots.”

On Saturday morning, Premier Andrew Furey issued a brief, upbeat statement on social media.

“Thank you once again to all first responders for the unwavering and stellar work battling the wildfire near Churchill Falls, and others in the province,” Furey wrote. “Your efforts have been effective.”

While the generating station was operating as usual, the utility issued a statement Saturday saying there was concern that smoke from the blaze, which is about six kilometres away, could affect insulators on the power lines, causing “trips” that could shut down the flow of electricity.

“Teams are examining potential scenarios and working to mitigate any potential customer impact,” the utility said.

Of the 10 wildfires burning in the province, the only two burning out of control are west of Churchill Falls, where the fire index remains very high.

A fire ban is in effect for the entire province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2
Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old woman and two-year-old boy, and injured two others. Van Viet Duong, 41, of...

breaking

1h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

5h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

5h ago

Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop
Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop

Toronto Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly fled an OPP traffic stop on foot and fired a gunshot while being chased by an officer. Investigators say an OPP officer conducted a traffic...

3h ago

