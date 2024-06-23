6 people shot in Rochester, New York, park as early morning argument erupts in gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Six people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a park in Rochester, New York, police said. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at least one person started shooting into a crowd of people during an argument at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victims were a 17-year-old boy; three men ages 18, 21 and 33; and two women, ages 20 and 25.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, but police did charge a man they said fought with officers as they were responding to the shootings. One officer was injured while attempting to detain the man and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Smith said.

The man, 38, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment, Smith said.

“When you have people that are actively fighting with officers who are trying to render medical attention, obviously that makes it that much harder,” Smith said at a news conference Sunday.

The Associated Press