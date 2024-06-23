Argentina’s Milei meets German officials in controversial lap around Europe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Argentina's President Javier Milei shake hands during their meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

By Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Posted June 23, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2024 1:56 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Argentina’s self-described anarcho-capitalist President Javier Milei met with German officials on Sunday in Berlin, part of his ongoing lap of Europe which has been greeted with both celebration and outrage.

His meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday came after he accepted an award from the neoliberal Augusto von Hayek Foundation in the German port city of Hamburg on Saturday for “freeing the population from shackles” and restoring “hope.”

In a speech as he accepted the award, Milei declared he was defeating the “socialists” with “the largest fiscal adjustment in history of Argentina.” He was met with chants of “freedom!” in Spanish.

Meanwhile there were small protests outside both the awards ceremony and the meeting between Milei and Scholz, with demonstrators carrying signs reading “down with Milei, down with the far-right government” and “Argentina is not for sale” in Spanish and German.

The award and demonstrations have underscored Milei’s reputation as a globally polarizing figure, fueling the adoration of some and hatred of others.

Milei, a right-wing figure known for his unfiltered way of speaking, was elected last year on the promise to fix Argentina’s troubled economy and to “make Argentina great again.”

His austerity measures have fueled waves of mass protests in the South American nation, with protesters saying cuts have put the poor even more at risk and have endangered public universities. Milei has also drawn the ire of human rights activists after he called abortion “murder” and lambasted the country’s feminist movement as a “cult of a gender ideology.”

Little was immediately known what Milei discussed with Scholz, a center-left leader whose politics and style contrast sharply with those of the Argentine president. But a greeting with military honors and a joint news conference that the German government originally announced were later canceled.

Scholz’s spokesperson, Steffen Hebestreit, said Friday it would be a “very short working visit, expressly at the wish of the Argentine president” and that there had been a “clear refusal” by Milei to hold a news conference.

The trip in Germany comes after a controversial trip to Spain, where Milei made no plans to meet with senior government officials, amid a diplomatic crisis engulfing the long-standing allies.

Instead, Milei met with Madrid’s powerful rightwing regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who is an outspoken opponent of Spain’s center-left Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Milei was met by cheering crowds in some parts of Madrid.

Milei has generated a number of diplomatic spats with his outspoken style and controversial opinions since becoming president last December. On Monday, he is expected in the Czech Republic, where he will meet with Czech leaders.

Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press
















Top Stories

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

1h ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

16h ago

Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada
Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada

An "episode at work" is how Robyn Cook describes the sudden and life-changing full-body spasm that sent her to the emergency room, five years before a mysterious set of symptoms would be diagnosed as stiff...

6h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

3h ago

