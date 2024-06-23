Chicago’s iconic ‘Bean’ sculpture reopens to tourists after nearly a year of construction

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2008, file photo, a couple is seen on the underside of the 110-ton stainless steel Anish Kapoor sculpture called "Cloud Gate" and nicknamed "The Bean" at Millennium Park in Chicago. One of Chicago's most popular tourist attractions reopened to the public Sunday, June 23, 2024 after nearly a year of renovations and construction. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 23, 2024 12:59 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2024 1:12 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — One of Chicago’s most popular tourist attractions known as “The Bean” reopened to the public Sunday after nearly a year of renovations and construction.

Construction started in August last year, and fencing around the iconic sculpture limited closeup access to visitors. The work on the plaza surrounding the sculpture included new stairs, accessible ramps and a waterproofing system, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The bean-shaped sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor is formally known as “Cloud Gate” and weighs 110 tons (99.8 metric tons).

It’s a busy tourist hub near Michigan Avenue, particularly for selfies with its reflective surface inspired by liquid mercury. Views of skyscrapers and crowds are reflected on the Millenium Park sculpture.

“Visitors can once again have full access to Chicago’s iconic Cloud Gate by Anish Kapoor,” city officials said in a Sunday statement. “Come back and get your #selfie!”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

1h ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

16h ago

Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada
Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada

An "episode at work" is how Robyn Cook describes the sudden and life-changing full-body spasm that sent her to the emergency room, five years before a mysterious set of symptoms would be diagnosed as stiff...

6h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

3h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

1h ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

16h ago

Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada
Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada

An "episode at work" is how Robyn Cook describes the sudden and life-changing full-body spasm that sent her to the emergency room, five years before a mysterious set of symptoms would be diagnosed as stiff...

6h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.

14h ago

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.

17h ago

2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:29
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on what you can expect this weekend as well as the seven-day weather forecast.
2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

More Videos