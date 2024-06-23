Colorado authorities search for suspect in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 critically injured

By The Associated Press

Posted June 23, 2024 2:23 pm.

ALAMOSA, Colorado (AP) — Authorities searched door to door and using aircraft on Sunday for the suspect in a triple shooting that left one person dead at a hotel in a small southern Colorado city.

Suspect Henry Corral, 44, should be considered armed and dangerous, Alamosa Police said in a social media post.

Officers found the three victims after responding to a call of shots fired at The Sunset Inn at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

One of the victims died and the other two were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, Alamosa Police Chief George Dingfelder told KRDO-TV.

Corral fled the scene in a vehicle that he crashed, then unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

The search for him involved federal, state and local law enforcement in an area south and west of Alamosa. The city of about 10,000 people is roughly 30 miles from the New Mexico border.

The Associated Press

