Kylian Mbappé is getting used to his new mask ahead of France’s game against Poland, teammate says

France's Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. France will play against Poland during their Group D soccer match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament on June 25. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 23, 2024 1:58 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2024 2:12 pm.

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — France captain Kylian Mbappé is getting used to wearing his new protective mask ahead of a possible return to play at Euro 2024 against Poland on Tuesday, his teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni said.

Mbappé sat out France’s 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on Friday after breaking his nose in the team’s opening 1-0 win over Austria and has been fitted with a protective mask as the injury heals.

“It’s no secret that he’s really looking forward to the next game, and as far as the mask is concerned, he’s starting to get used to it,” Tchouaméni said Sunday.

“Obviously he would have preferred to play without it, but I think if you ask the doctor, he’s not going to give him the choice. It’s not going to change anything for him, we know he’ll be ready as soon as he’s on the pitch, and he’s going to bring us a lot.”

Midfielder Tchouaméni and Mbappé will also be club teammates after the European Championship when the striker joins up with his new club Real Madrid.

Tchouaméni suggested France was working on its finishing after the World Cup runner-up scored just one goal in its first two group-stage games at Euro 2024.

“We know we’ve got world-class strikers, and after a while they’re going to score goals, and it’s not necessarily just the strikers, it’s up to us too, whether it’s the midfielders or even the defenders, it’s a collective effort,” Tchouaméni said. “But being more clinical in front of goal is one of our areas for improvement.”

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

1h ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

16h ago

Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada
Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada

An "episode at work" is how Robyn Cook describes the sudden and life-changing full-body spasm that sent her to the emergency room, five years before a mysterious set of symptoms would be diagnosed as stiff...

6h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

3h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

1h ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

16h ago

Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada
Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada

An "episode at work" is how Robyn Cook describes the sudden and life-changing full-body spasm that sent her to the emergency room, five years before a mysterious set of symptoms would be diagnosed as stiff...

6h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.

14h ago

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.

17h ago

2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:29
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on what you can expect this weekend as well as the seven-day weather forecast.
2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

More Videos