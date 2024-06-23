Community concerns lead to arrests of 3 men in North York gun, drug case

Toronto police said officers attended the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area to address community complaints about frequent drug use and drug trafficking that was taking place in the neighbourhood. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 23, 2024 11:58 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2024 12:00 pm.

Three men from Toronto are facing dozens of charges in a firearm and drug investigation in North York.

Toronto police said officers attended the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area to address community complaints about frequent drug use and drug trafficking that was taking place in the neighbourhood.

It’s alleged that officers were conducting foot patrol when they encountered three men in a garage unit that did not belong to them. Police located a loaded firearm in their possession, and two men were arrested at the scene. The third man fled and was taken into custody following a short pursuit on foot.

Authorities seized a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm with 13 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition at the scene.

Investigation leads to the discovery of drugs, 3 men identified

Through the investigation, officers executed search warrants at addresses in the Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street area in North York.

Police seized various drugs, including fentanyl, crack, meth, cocaine, oxycodone and hydromorphone.

Related:

On Sunday, police identified the three men as 23-year-old Romaro Rolando Thompson, 23-year-old Romario Orlando Thompson and 21-year-old Kody Mariam — all of Toronto.

They face several drug and weapon-related charges, including possession of a firearm and possession of Schedule I substances for trafficking.

The accused appeared in court on Sunday.

