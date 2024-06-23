Man, woman to hospital after being stabbed in Rexdale
Posted June 23, 2024 6:46 am.
Last Updated June 23, 2024 6:48 am.
A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital after the pair were stabbed in Rexdale on Saturday night, police said.
Officers were called to the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area at around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
A man and woman, both in their 30s, were located with stab wounds and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a suspect fled the area and remains wanted.
The investigation is ongoing.