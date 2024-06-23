Memorial planned Sunday to honour police officers who died by suicide

Myron Demkiw
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw attends a press conference in Toronto on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 23, 2024 10:48 am.

A memorial ceremony is planned in Toronto this morning to honour Ontario police officers and civilian members who have died by suicide.

The ceremony is the first of what organizers say will be an annual event.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is expected to attend the ceremony at Ontario Police Memorial Park, as are relatives of officers who died by suicide.

The event is organized by Toronto Beyond the Blue, a charity that offers counselling to officers and their family members.

The organization says the trauma officers and civilian members experience on the job can significantly affect their mental health.

It says those who died by suicide deserve a formal memorial that recognizes the positive impact of their lives and legitimizes their loved ones’ grief.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

4m ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

14h ago

Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada
Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada

An "episode at work" is how Robyn Cook describes the sudden and life-changing full-body spasm that sent her to the emergency room, five years before a mysterious set of symptoms would be diagnosed as stiff...

5h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

1h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

4m ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

14h ago

Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada
Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada

An "episode at work" is how Robyn Cook describes the sudden and life-changing full-body spasm that sent her to the emergency room, five years before a mysterious set of symptoms would be diagnosed as stiff...

5h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.

13h ago

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.

15h ago

2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:29
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on what you can expect this weekend as well as the seven-day weather forecast.
2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

More Videos