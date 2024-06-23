Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia after bombing of Kharkiv leaves 3 dead and dozens injured

Municipal workers carry a dead body killed after an apartment building was hit by Russian air bomb killing at least three and injuring 23, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 23, 2024 5:17 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2024 5:26 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities said more than 30 drones were shot down over the country’s western regions overnight into Sunday, just hours after a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv killed three people and left dozens in hospitals.

One of the four aerial bombs hit a five-story residential building on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said 41 people were still being treated for injuries.

In a video address following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s partners to bolster its air defenses.

“Modern air defense systems for Ukraine — such as Patriots, accelerated training of our pilots for F-16s, and most importantly, sufficient range for our weapons — are truly necessary,” he said.

Two people were wounded by falling debris when two Russian missiles were shot down over the Kyiv region overnight, Ukraine’s air force commander Mykola Oleschuk said.

In Russia, air defense forces shot down 33 Ukrainian drones over the country’s western Bryansk, Smolensk, Lipetsk and Tula regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. No casualties or damage were reported.

Regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin of Ukraine’s partly occupied Donetsk region said that Russian attacks on Saturday killed two people and wounded four.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press














Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police
Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police

O'Brien Todd, the 26-year-old victim, was found inside the east-end Toronto restaurant Molon Lave Taverna early Saturday.

6h ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

8h ago

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union

A Canadian Airport Workers Union spokesperson tells CityNews the deal was reached hours before a strike deadline at Toronto Pearson airport.

10h ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

16h ago

Top Stories

Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police
Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police

O'Brien Todd, the 26-year-old victim, was found inside the east-end Toronto restaurant Molon Lave Taverna early Saturday.

6h ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

8h ago

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reach tentative deal to avert strike: union

A Canadian Airport Workers Union spokesperson tells CityNews the deal was reached hours before a strike deadline at Toronto Pearson airport.

10h ago

Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son
Man charged in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed mother and her 2-year-old son

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old mother and her two-year-old son. Van Viet Duong, 41, of Toronto is charged with...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.

7h ago

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.

9h ago

1:55
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave

Authorities believe over 1000 people have died while making the trip to Mecca due to the extreme temperatures in Saudi Arabia. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how millions of Indians are experiencing much needed relief after a 3-week-long heat wave.

11h ago

2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.

11h ago

0:33
Ontario Place demolition work underway
Ontario Place demolition work underway

Demolition efforts ramped up on Saturday at Ontario Place as crews could be seen working on the west island.

11h ago

More Videos