Ukrainians in Warsaw jump over a bonfire, float braids to celebrate solstice custom away from home

A young Ukrainian woman wearing an ear of grain braid attends a traditional Ukrainian celebration of Kupalo Night, in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Ukrainians in Warsaw jumped over a bonfire and floated braids to honor the vital powers of water and fire on the Vistula River bank Saturday night, as they celebrated their solstice tradition of Ivan Kupalo Night away from war-torn home. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

By Monika Scislowska, The Associated Press

Posted June 23, 2024 6:33 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2024 6:42 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainians in Warsaw jumped over a bonfire and floated braids to honor the vital powers of water and fire on the Vistula River bank Saturday night, as they celebrated their solstice tradition of Ivan Kupalo Night away from war-torn home. Hundreds joined the event, most of them war refugees.

“We are doing this traditional thing here to keep up our culture which needs all our support now because Russia is trying to kill everything that is Ukrainian,” said Viktoria Pogrebniak, 29, of the Euromaidan-Warszawa social initiative of the Ukrainians that organized the festivities.

“We want the people who have left Ukraine to remember their tradition and to remember that they have a bond with Ukraine,” Pogrebniak told The Associated Press.

Families came with children and dogs for the relaxed event, which also included a small fair with goods and fried sausages to buy. Some people were wearing traditional embroidered shirts and dresses. Women made and wore flower-and-grain ear braids. Proceeds from the event are to help buy drones for the Ukrainian army battling Russia’s invasion.

“People have come and that is really cool that they have not forgotten our traditions and that we are meeting here, even though it’s in Poland and not in Ukraine,” said festively dressed Anastassia Haydamaka, 20, from the western town of Khmelnytskyi.

Rooted in a pagan Slavic tradition of love and fertility, the Kupalo ceremonies mark the advent of summer and are supposed to bring a good harvest and help young girls and boys find good partners in marriage for life. Couples who jump off fire together will live in harmony. Girls float their braids hoping that boys who see them will become their loved husbands.

Linked to water, the tradition was later also associated with St. John the Baptist in Christianity. In Poland, floating off the braids on the year’s shortest night is called St. John’s Night.

Millions of Ukrainian refugees sought safety in Poland after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of their country on Feb.24, 2022. Some have moved on, but nearly 1.5 million are now officially registered for work and social benefits. Some 100,000 Ukrainian children attend schools in Poland, and another 100,000 are in pre-school age here, according to government figures.

Monika Scislowska, The Associated Press












Top Stories

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

10h ago

Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada
Ontario woman describes harrowing stiff person syndrome, lack of resources in Canada

An "episode at work" is how Robyn Cook describes the sudden and life-changing full-body spasm that sent her to the emergency room, five years before a mysterious set of symptoms would be diagnosed as stiff...

1h ago

Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police
Man found dead in restaurant after fire victim of homicide: Toronto police

O'Brien Todd, the 26-year-old victim, was found inside the east-end Toronto restaurant Molon Lave Taverna early Saturday.

9h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

1h ago

