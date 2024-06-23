Workers on strike after failing to reach deal with Bombardier by deadline, union says

Unifor says 1,350 workers are on strike as of today after the union failed to reach an agreement with Bombardier last night. A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted June 23, 2024 5:18 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2024 5:42 pm.

OTTAWA — More than a thousand Bombardier aircraft assembly workers went on strike as of Sunday after their union failed to reach an agreement with the company.

A Sunday release from Unifor said 1,350 employees stopped work at the company’s aircraft manufacturing facility, based at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, after the strike deadline expired at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The union says negotiations with the employer continued through the night and late into the morning, noting bargaining talks are set to resume early Monday.

“The union’s bargaining committee members are working towards an agreement and both parties remain committed to continuing the bargaining process,” Unifor said.

Mark Masluch, a spokesman for Bombardier, said the collective goal is to “swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return
TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

In addition to the changes on the TTC 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes, certain 508 Lake Shore streetcars will go to Broadview station.

39m ago

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

5h ago

Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike
Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike

Bombardier workers represented by Unifor Locals 112 and 673 went on strike after a contract agreement wasn't reached by the end of Saturday.

1h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

7h ago

Top Stories

TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return
TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

In addition to the changes on the TTC 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes, certain 508 Lake Shore streetcars will go to Broadview station.

39m ago

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

5h ago

Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike
Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike

Bombardier workers represented by Unifor Locals 112 and 673 went on strike after a contract agreement wasn't reached by the end of Saturday.

1h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.

18h ago

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.

20h ago

1:55
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave

Authorities believe over 1000 people have died while making the trip to Mecca due to the extreme temperatures in Saudi Arabia. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how millions of Indians are experiencing much needed relief after a 3-week-long heat wave.

22h ago

2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:29
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on what you can expect this weekend as well as the seven-day weather forecast.
More Videos