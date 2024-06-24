$2 million bail set for man charged with trying to drown 2 children at Connecticut beach

Romney Desronvil appears in Milford Superior Court for an arraignment, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Milford, Conn. Desronvil, from N.Y., has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes on allegations he tried to drown two young children at a Connecticut beach over the weekend, court and police officials said. (Arnold Gold/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 4:25 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 4:26 pm.

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New York man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities said he tried to drown two young children at a Connecticut beach over the weekend.

Romney Desronvil, 41, of the Queens section of New York City, was arraigned Monday in Milford Superior Court, where a judge set bail at $2 million and ordered him to return to court on July 1. He was detained on charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to children, a court clerk said.

The children, twins under the age of 3, were in intensive care at Yale New Haven Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available Monday. It was not clear whether the twins are related to Desronvil.

Mayor Dorinda Borer of West Haven, where the incident occurred, said in a social media post Sunday that the children had made “slight progress” and one of them was taken off intubation. She called the events “unthinkable.” She said the children’s mother rushed to be with them early Sunday morning.

Desronvil’s public defender, Ashley Miller, declined to comment after the arraignment.

In a report released Monday, West Haven police said Desronvil told them he was in a “tumultuous relationship” with the children’s mother and admitted to taking the twins from their home in New York.

He told officers he recently found “witchcraft material” belonging to the children’s mother that showed she was “wishing ill on another male,” the report said. He also was yelling on the beach that the mother was going to kill him, authorities said.

Desronvil told officers he drove onto the beach to speak with another child who had called him and said the twins’ mother was going to call police on him, the report said. He said he panicked when he saw police and took the children into the water, officers said.

Police said in the report that the mother told them that she believes Desronvil has mental health problems.

A West Haven officer on patrol saw a vehicle on a local beach at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and heard screaming coming from the water, police said. As the officer went into the water, Desronvil and the children were drifting further into Long Island Sound, authorities said.

“It was obvious at this point that the male … was deliberately drowning his children,” police said in a statement.

Other officers and firefighters entered the water and they were able to grab the children and bring them to shore, where lifesaving measures were performed, police said. They were rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Three officers also were treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Borer, the West Haven mayor, said she met the children’s mother over the weekend.

“I wanted to let her know that even though they are far from home they have an entire community here that cares for them and we will provide whatever she needs; a hotel, meals, clothing, or a big hug,” she said.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

1h ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

3h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

8h ago

Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park
Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park

Torontonians and tourists alike should be able to walk or cycle to Toronto Island Park year-round, 24-7, and if current island residents don’t like that idea, they can move, city councillor Jon Burnside...

3h ago

