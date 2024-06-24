Australia plans to restrict vape sales to pharmacies from next week

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 6:06 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 6:12 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia plans to outlaw the sale of vapes outside pharmacies from next week under some of the world’s toughest restrictions on electronic cigarettes, the health minister said on Monday.

The government had reached a compromise with the minor Greens party to get the legislated restrictions through the Senate this week, Health Minister Mark Butler and the party said.

“Our world-leading laws will return vapes and e-cigarettes to what they were originally sold to the Australian community and to governments around the world as therapeutic products to help hardened smokers kick the habit,” Butler said in a statement.

From Monday next week, it will be unlawful to supply, manufacture, import or sell a vape outside a pharmacy in Australia, he said. The ban applies to all vapes regardless of whether they contain nicotine.

There are currently no restrictions on what retail outlets can sell vapes. Many products do not disclose that they contain nicotine.

The Greens had insisted on amendments to a bill that the government had already passed through the House of Representatives. The government holds a majority in the House but not in the Senate.

Adults would not require prescriptions to buy vapes under the amended bill. The original government legislation made vapes only available through a doctor’s prescription to help end nicotine addiction.

“The Greens do not support prohibition, that is why we have successfully secured changes to this legislation to ensure that vapes remain out of the hands of kids, but adults can access them via a pharmacy,” Greens health spokesperson Jordon Steele-John said in a statement.

The legislation will be passed by the Parliament by Thursday, Butler’s office said.

The Pharmacy Guild of Australia, which represents the nation’s pharmacy owners, opposed their businesses becoming outlets for harmful vapes with little evidence that the product helped smokers quit.

“The Senate’s expectation that community pharmacies become vape retailers and vape garbage collectors is insulting,” the guild said in a statement.

Michael Bonning, a spokesman for the Australian Medical Association, the nation’s peak doctors’ group, said the new law would create a “seismic shift in how accessible vapes are.”

“These are world-leading reforms that doctors and all health professionals have pushed for,” Bonning told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Australia will continue to be looked at as a leader in tobacco and nicotine control,” Bonning added.

Australia in 2012 became the first country to legislate for plain packing of tobacco products which vastly curtailed the industry’s marketing potential. Tobacco advertising is banned in Australia.

A University of Melbourne survey of 600 vape users aged between 14 and 25 released on Monday found 61% wanted to quit their habit.

The proportion of Australians aged 14 and over who smoked daily more than halved from 24% in 1991 to 8.3% in the 2022–2023 fiscal year, the government said.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Dozens of community members gathered at Wells Hill Park in Toronto on Sunday to push for the Ontario Science Centre to be saved.

11h ago

TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return
TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

In addition to the changes on the TTC 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes, certain 508 Lake Shore streetcars will go to Broadview station.

11h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police
Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say the incident in the south end of Brampton happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie
Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP Highway Safety Division noted...

1h ago

Top Stories

Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Dozens of community members gathered at Wells Hill Park in Toronto on Sunday to push for the Ontario Science Centre to be saved.

11h ago

TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return
TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

In addition to the changes on the TTC 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes, certain 508 Lake Shore streetcars will go to Broadview station.

11h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police
Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say the incident in the south end of Brampton happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie
Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP Highway Safety Division noted...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.

7h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.

11h ago

2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre

11h ago

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.
3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.
More Videos