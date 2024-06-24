B.C. Ombudsperson finds ‘systemic mismanagement’ in hiring at public service agency

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke says dozens of public service jobs meant to help develop the careers of public servants wrongfully went to government appointees over a 10-year period. Chalke speaks during a press conference in Victoria, Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2024 3:09 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 3:12 pm.

VICTORIA — B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke says dozens of public service jobs meant to help develop the careers of public servants wrongfully went to government appointees over a 10-year period.

In a report released Monday, Chalke says his office found “systemic mismanagement” at the B.C. Public Service Agency allowed the government appointees to apply for temporary positions that should have been reserved for “regular public servants.”

Chalke says 64 temporary jobs went to ineligible people previously appointed under government orders-in-council, diverting career development opportunities from public servants.

He says the investigation began after his office was tipped off by a government employee about two hirings at the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, although the investigation didn’t turn up problems with those positions.

But his office found that despite the B.C. Public Service Agency’s policy precluding government appointees from applying for temporary jobs, 205 did so between 2013 and 2023.

Chalke says awarding jobs to ineligible people constitutes “wrongdoing” by the agency under B.C.’s Public Interest Disclosure Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

36m ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

2h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

6h ago

Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park
Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park

Torontonians and tourists alike should be able to walk or cycle to Toronto Island Park year-round, 24-7, and if current island residents don’t like that idea, they can move, city councillor Jon Burnside...

1h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

36m ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

2h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

6h ago

Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park
Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park

Torontonians and tourists alike should be able to walk or cycle to Toronto Island Park year-round, 24-7, and if current island residents don’t like that idea, they can move, city councillor Jon Burnside...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.

16h ago

0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.

16h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.

20h ago

2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre

20h ago

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.
More Videos