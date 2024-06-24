Change in wind direction prompts worry about more North Korean trash balloon launches toward South

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un smile during their meeting at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport outside Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. Kim and Putin signed a major defense deal that observers worry could embolden Kim to direct more provocations at South Korea. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 2:05 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 2:42 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is monitoring an expected change in the wind direction on Monday that could allow North Korea to send more trash-carrying balloons across their heavily armed border, in their latest bout of tit-for-tat psychological warfare.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a major defense deal that observers worry could embolden Kim to direct more provocations at South Korea.

That could include the launching of more huge balloons carrying rubbish toward South Korea in response to a South Korean civilian group’s recent floating of balloons with anti-North Korean propaganda into the North.

South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Lee Sung Joon told reporters Monday that the military is closely monitoring North Korean moves because northerly or northwesterly winds, favorable for North Korean balloon launches, were forecast on Monday.

Starting in late May, North Korea launched a series of balloons that dropped manure, cigarette butts, scraps of cloth, waste batteries and vinyl in various parts of South Korea. No highly dangerous materials were found. North Korea said its balloon campaign was a tit-for-tat action against South Korean activists who flew political leaflets critical of its leadership across the border.

Kim’s influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, threatened Friday to retaliate after a South Korean group said it sent 20 balloons carrying 300,000 propaganda leaflets, 5,000 USB sticks with South Korean pop songs and TV dramas, and U.S. one-dollar bills across the border the previous night.

“When you do something you were clearly warned not to do, it’s only natural that you will find yourself dealing with something you didn’t have to,” Kim Yo Jong said, without saying whether North Korea would launch balloons again.

The South Korean military didn’t say how it would respond if North Korea conducts a new round of balloon launches.

In reaction to North Korea’s earlier balloon campaign, South Korea’s military on June 9 redeployed gigantic loudspeakers along the border for the first time in six years and resumed anti-North Korean propaganda broadcasts. The broadcasts reportedly included hits by K-pop sensation BTS such as “Butter” and “Dynamite,” weather forecasts and news on Samsung, the biggest South Korean company, as well as criticism of North Korea’s missile program and its crackdown on foreign videos.

North Korea views front-line South Korean broadcasts and civilian leafleting campaigns as a grave provocation because it bans access to foreign news for most of its 26 million people. North Korea has reacted to past South Korean loudspeaker broadcasts and civilian balloon activities by firing rounds across the border, prompting South Korea to return fire, according to South Korea. No casualties were reported.

Earlier Monday, South Korea, the United States and Japan issued a joint statement strongly condemning expanding military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. It said the North Korean-Russian moves should be of “grave concern” to efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, the global non-proliferation regime and support for the Ukraine people.

During a meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, last Wednesday, Kim Jong Un and Putin struck a deal requiring each country to provide aid if attacked and vowed to boost other cooperation. Observers say the accord represents the strongest connection between the two countries since the end of the Cold War. The U.S. and its partners believe North Korea has already been providing Russia with much-needed conventional arms for its war in Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance.

The South Korea-U.S.-Japan statement said the three countries reaffirmed their intention to further boost diplomatic and security cooperation to cope with North Korean threats and prevent an escalation of the situation. It said U.S. commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan “remain ironclad.”

Last Saturday, a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea for a three-way Seoul-Washington-Tokyo military exercise that is expected to begin this month.

North Korea has previously called such joint U.S. military drills an invasion rehearsal and responded with missile tests. North Korea maintains that U.S. hostility forced it to pursue nuclear weapons in self-defense.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press




Top Stories

TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return
TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

In addition to the changes on the TTC 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes, certain 508 Lake Shore streetcars will go to Broadview station.

8h ago

Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Dozens of community members gathered at Wells Hill Park in Toronto on Sunday to push for the Ontario Science Centre to be saved.

8h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police
Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say the incident in the south end of Brampton happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

3h ago

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

8h ago

