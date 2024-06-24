Chiefs frustrated with AFN’s child welfare work, say they’re not being consulted

OTTAWA — Three regional chiefs representing nearly half of First Nations say a national association is overstepping its mandate by making decisions that will directly affect children and families without consent.

The chiefs, representing First Nations in Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Quebec-Labrador, say the Assembly of First Nations is not being transparent in its negotiations for a final settlement agreement with Canada on First Nations child and family services.

They also say the AFN’s legal counsel are attempting to exclude the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society from the process altogether.

The final agreement is part of a $40-billion settlement with Canada that came after the AFN and the Caring Society jointly launched a human-rights complaint about Ottawa’s chronic underfunding of on-reserve child welfare services.

Half of the settlement money was earmarked for long-term reforms to the child welfare system, but the three chiefs, in a letter to national chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, say the AFN has not shared the details with First Nations outside of Ontario.

In response to the three chiefs, Woodhouse Nepinak calls a number of their claims inaccurate, and says while they may disagree with how negotiations have been unfolding, attacking employees and legal counsel “is not helpful.”

