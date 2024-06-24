Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park

Torontonians and tourists alike should be able to walk or cycle to Toronto Island Park year-round, 24-7, and if current island residents don’t like that idea, they can move, city councillor Jon Burnside told 680 NewsRadio on Monday.

Burnside will introduce a motion at Wednesday’s council meeting asking the City of consider building a fixed link to the islands so the public can more easily enjoy what he called the “gem of our city.”

The motion, which was seconded by councillor Parthi Kandavel, asked council to request the Deputy City Managers of Community and Social Services and Infrastructure Services to consider the fixed link option and report on the “cost of a fixed link compared to the cost of continued ferry fleet service…”

The city is currently in the process of replacing its aging ferry fleet with new electric ones and the motion wants the fixed link idea explored before the city forks over millions of dollars for the new vessels.

The report should “include the number of pedestrians and cyclists that could be accommodated year-round, and report to the Infrastructure and Environment Committee prior to Standing Committee or City Council consideration of the next ferry procurement contract.”

A pedestrian link to the Islands isn’t a new idea, but Burnside said it’s one “whose time has come.”

He notes it would also allow emergency vehicles to better access the area, opening the door for more events.

“We used to have the CHIN picnic, Caribana — all these wonderful events on the island. But my understanding is there is an accessibly issue from an emergency standpoint,” he said. “If you have a very serious event, mass casualty or otherwise, or the potential for that, we have four firefighters and two paramedics on the island and police have to come over by boat, so it would be very problematic.”

Burnside said all Torontonians should be able to access the islands, without paying hefty ferry prices, or waiting in long lines.

“As a council we fret about raising TTC costs by a nickel, but we have no problem charging adults $10 to get over to our public park.”

“For so many Torontonians, Toronto Island is the closest thing they’ll come to having a cottage. And I just think it’s so important that they have access 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”

While the motion asks City staff to consider the pros and cons of a fixed link replacing the City’s current four ferries, Burnside said he could see options where the ferries, and a fixed link bridge, work in tandem.

“It might be the bridge and one or two ferries, not four,” he said. “And the ferries might not operate in the winter when it’s not necessary.”

When it comes to the cost of such a project, Burnside noted that it’s important to also consider the costs of replacing the city’s current fleet of ferries and maintaining them.

“We also have the problem of running them in the winter, we need ice breakers,” he said.

“If we had a fixed link, the actual operating costs, which is probably the biggest issue the city has in its budget from year to year, would be dramatically reduced. Increase access, make it safer for everyone and reduce those long-term costs.”

One issue Burnside isn’t concerned with is backlash from Island residents who likely won’t appreciate the surge of traffic a fixed link could bring.

“I’m not concerned at all,” he said. “This is not meant to be some [exclusive] enclave for 250 residents, this is a city facility and needs to be opened up and as accessible to as many people as possible. If they have a problem with folks from the mainland walking down their street to get to Centreville or anything else, they have the opportunity to move. There’s nothing that says they have exclusive rights to the island.”

“I want council to come to the conclusion that it’s time to end the special privilege,” he concluded.

“We need to get the ball rolling.”