Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Kenneth Lee
Ken Lee, 59, of Toronto, was fatally stabbed near York Street, University Avenue and Front Street West on Dec. 18, 2022. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 24, 2024 10:48 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 10:49 am.

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday.

The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in the case to plead guilty to manslaughter.

Two other girls have also pled guilty to manslaughter and another has pled guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. They were all 13 years old at the time of the incident.

On June 19, another girl accused in the case, who was also 14 at the time, pled not guilty and will stand trial for second degree murder.

Five of the eight teenage girls accused have now entered their pleas. Three of the girls were 13 years old at the time of the attack, three others were 14 and two were 16. They were all initially charged with second-degree murder in Lee’s death.

Police said the teen girls met on social media and assembled in downtown Toronto, where they were first involved in another criminal but “non-assaultive” incident. 

A relative described Lee as a “kind soul with a heart of gold.” Community members have said the man from Hong Kong was trying to defend a friend before the attack.

Lee’s family has said he was in the homeless shelter system after falling on tough times but was making an effort to get his life back on track.

“… Ken was a kind soul with a heart of gold. He was not in the system due to alcohol or drug abuse,” read a statement from Lee’s family. “He was a man with pride who had fallen and wanted to learn to stand up on his own, knowing that he always had his family behind him.”

The accused have not been identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) provisions because they are all under 18. The YCJA states that the fact that youth are still maturing must be accounted for in the prosecution of crimes. It also emphasizes rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

2h ago

Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie
Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP noted that a southbound driver...

2h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police
Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say the incident in the south end of Brampton happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

11h ago

TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return
TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

In addition to the changes on the TTC 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes, certain 508 Lake Shore streetcars will go to Broadview station.

15h ago

