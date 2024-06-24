Iowa receiver Kaleb Brown arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, fake license

By The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 4:45 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 4:56 pm.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and possessing a fake driver’s license early Sunday, police said.

Iowa City police said in a report that Brown, 20, was seen driving a heavily damaged SUV that had a wheel turned “completely sideways.” The report said Brown backed the vehicle onto a lawn and spun the tires. It said he had “bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and a strong odor of an ingested alcoholic beverage upon his breath.”

Brown was in possession of a fake ID that showed an age over 21, police said. He refused to submit to a breath test, was jailed and later released, according to police reports.

A public defender was being appointed to Brown, according to an initial court appearance order. It was unclear Monday whether an attorney had been appointed.

Iowa released a statement that said Brown is subject to the university’s student-athlete code of conduct and team rules. It didn’t specify potential punishment.

Brown, a junior from Chicago, caught 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season for the Hawkeyes. He joined the Iowa program after spending a year at Ohio State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

1h ago

Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year
Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is the 18th time teams will take to the ice in a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. Since the end of Game 3, when the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 series lead, Oilers fans have been...

3m ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

3h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

8h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

1h ago

Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year
Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is the 18th time teams will take to the ice in a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. Since the end of Game 3, when the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 series lead, Oilers fans have been...

3m ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

3h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.

17h ago

0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.

18h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.

22h ago

2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre

22h ago

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.
More Videos