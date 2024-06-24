Judges in Missouri, Kansas temporarily halt part of President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at an event about canceling student debt, at the Madison Area Technical College Truax campus, April 8, 2024, in Madison, Wis. Federal judges in Kansas and Missouri on Monday, June 24, blocked parts of a Biden administration student loan repayment plan that provides a faster path to cancellation and lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File)

By John Hanna, The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 8:38 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 9:12 pm.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal judges in Kansas and Missouri on Monday blocked parts of a Biden administration student loan repayment plan that provides a faster path to cancellation and lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers.

The judges’ rulings said that the U.S. Department of Education cannot help borrowers ease their loan repayment burdens going forward under a rule set to go into effect July 1. The decisions do not cancel assistance already provided to borrowers.

In Kansas, U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree ruled in a lawsuit filed by the state’s attorney general, Kris Kobach, on behalf of his state and 10 others. In his ruling, Crabtree allowed parts of the program that allows students who borrowed $12,000 or less to have the rest of their loans forgiven if they make 10 years’ worth of payments, instead of the standard 25.

Crabtree’s ruling means that the Department of Education won’t be allowed to implement parts of the program meant to help students who had larger loans and could have their monthly payments lowered and their required payment period reduced from 25 years to 20 years.

In Missouri, U.S. District Judge John Ross’ order applies to different parts of the program than Crabtree’s. His order says that the U.S. Department of Education cannot forgive loan balances going forward.

Ross issued a ruling in a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on behalf of his state and six others.

Together, the two rulings appeared to significantly limit the scope of the Biden administration’s efforts to help borrowers after the U.S. Supreme Court last year rejected the Democratic president’s first attempt at a forgiveness plan.

Both orders are preliminary, meaning the injunctions imposed by the judges would remain in effect through a trial of the separate lawsuits. However, to issue a temporary order each judge had to conclude that the states were likely to prevail in a trial.

Both judges were appointed by former President Barack Obama.

There was no immediate statement on the rulings from the White House.

Bailey hailed the ruling, calling it “a huge win for the rule of law, and for every American who Joe Biden was about to force to pay off someone else’s debt.”

Kobach also praised the decisions, framing the Biden plan as “unconstitutional” and an affront to “blue collar Kansas workers who didn’t go to college.”

John Hanna, The Associated Press

Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year
Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is the 18th time teams will take to the ice in a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. Since the end of Game 3, when the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 series lead, Oilers fans have been...

4h ago

Polls close for Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection
Polls close for Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection

The polls have officially closed in the federal byelection for Toronto-St. Paul's riding. The results are expected to start being released shortly. Elections Canada did note that, due to the unusual...

48m ago

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

5h ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

8h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.

22h ago

0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.

22h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.
1:33
Toronto Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for violating PED policy
Toronto Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for violating PED policy

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy. Brandon Rowe has more.
2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre
