Longest-serving Chicago City Council member gets 2 years in prison for corruption

FILE - Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, Dec. 21, 2023, in Chicago. Burke, the longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history, was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday, June 24, 2024, far short of the eight-year term sought by federal prosecutors. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 5:48 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 6:12 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — Ed Burke, the longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history, was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for squeezing developers who needed his help for permits.

It was far short of the eight-year term recommended by federal prosecutors. With credit for good behavior, Burke will likely spend less than two years in custody.

Burke, 80, was an alderman for 54 years until he left office a year ago and a giant in local Democratic politics. As the longtime chairman of the Finance Committee, he had unrivaled authority at the council over certain city affairs.

Prosecutors said he used that power illegally by strong-arming developers to use his law firm for property tax business while they sought his blessing on projects. Burke was convicted of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.

Burke “abused his power and exploited his office for private gain, again and again and again and again and again, over a period of years,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker said in court.

When it was his time to speak, Burke expressed regret for the “pain and the sorrow that I have caused my family and my dear friends.” He had denied wrongdoing when charged in 2019.

Burke’s lawyers argued that his five decades in public life outweighed a long punishment. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall was inundated with letters supporting him, including one from former Chicago federal prosecutor Dan Webb.

“I have never in all my career seen the letters I have received for Mr. Burke,” Kendall said.

Indeed, defense attorney Chuck Sklarsky called Burke a “priest without a collar.”

“Ed has used his political power for good, for the city and for all the people who live here,” Sklarsky said.

Besides the prison term, Burke was ordered to pay $2 million.

He was first elected to the City Council in 1969. Burke’s wife, Anne, is a former Illinois Supreme Court justice.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

2h ago

Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year
Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is the 18th time teams will take to the ice in a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. Since the end of Game 3, when the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 series lead, Oilers fans have been...

1h ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

5h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

9h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

2h ago

Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year
Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is the 18th time teams will take to the ice in a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. Since the end of Game 3, when the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 series lead, Oilers fans have been...

1h ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

5h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.

19h ago

0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.

19h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.

23h ago

2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre

23h ago

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.
More Videos