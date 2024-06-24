Malaysia detains 8 terror suspects, foiling possible threats against prime minister, king and others

By The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 10:39 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 10:42 am.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police in Malaysia have detained eight people with suspected links to the Islamic State militant group and thwarted possible threats against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the nation’s king and other dignitaries, the government said Monday.

Six men and two women, aged 25 to 70, were detained without trial in four states during a police operation over the weekend, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution said. Their arrests followed several operations carried out in May, he said, adding that detainees included a former university lecturer, housewives and a construction worker.

Malaysia has taken tough measures to curb the influence of militant cells linked to the Islamic State, with hundreds of people suspected of having ties to IS detained in the country before 2020. Such arrests have been more rare in recent years.

Saifuddin said that an investigation revealed threats to Anwar, the prime minister, and Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who holds the country’s rotating monarchy, as well as top police officials and “prominent individuals.”

The police investigation was continuing, he said, without providing more details.

Saifuddin there was no need to worry about public safety because police had taken steps to counter any extremist threat at an early stage. But he urged the public to remain vigilant, saying modern technology and social media were increasingly being misused to spread dangerous ideologies.

Earlier this month, a man was charged with spreading IS ideology to incite terrorism in his family after his son raided a police station and was shot dead after killing two officers. The man’s Singaporean wife and three other children also were charged in court.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused...

20m ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

2h ago

Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie
Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP noted that a southbound driver...

2h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police
Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say the incident in the south end of Brampton happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

11h ago

Top Stories

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused...

20m ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

2h ago

Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie
Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP noted that a southbound driver...

2h ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police
Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say the incident in the south end of Brampton happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.

11h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.

16h ago

2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre

16h ago

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.
3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.
More Videos