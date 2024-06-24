Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,848.59, up 293.73 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 68 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $53.39 on 17 million shares.

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 15.5 per cent, to $1.19 on 13.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.54, or 3.1 per cent, to $51.77 on 9.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 47 cents, or one per cent, to $47.97 on 8.9 million shares.

CIBC (TSX:CM). Finance. Up $1.11, or 1.7 per cent, to $66.15 on 8.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.45, or two per cent, to $75.41 on 8.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 15.5 per cent, to $1.19. Fission has signed a deal to be acquired by Australian company Paladin Energy Ltd. in an all-stock agreement valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the proposal, Fission shareholders will receive 0.1076 shares of Paladin for each Fission share held. The offer implies a value of $1.30 per Fission share. Fission owns the Patterson Lake South uranium property in the Athabasca Basin region in Saskatchewan.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Down $1.24, or 1.4 per cent, to $87.82. The company says it is boosting the amount of artificial intelligence embedded in its platforms. The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant revealed a succession of AI-related products Monday during its semi-annual showcase event called Shopify Editions, which spans more than 150 new offerings this round. Among the buzziest is a new AI tool that will suggest personalized responses merchants can use to reply to customer emails.

Enbridge Inc. and Six Nations Energy Development LP have announced plans to develop a wind energy project southeast of Weyburn, Sask. Six Nations is a consortium of Cowessess First Nation, George Gordon First Nation, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Pasqua First Nation and White Bear First Nations. The Seven Stars Energy Project is expected to produce 200 megawatts of power. The project will be developed, constructed and operated by a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Enbridge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press