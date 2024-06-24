No changes promised to outdated tobacco law despite unflattering internal review

<p>An internal review of the government's anti-tobacco legislation shows the federal approach to curb nicotine use in Canada isn't working, but Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada say the Liberals have promised no action to fix it.A smoker puts out a cigarette in a public ash tray in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2024 1:50 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — An internal review of anti-tobacco legislation indicates the federal approach to curbing nicotine use in Canada isn’t working, but the group Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada says the Liberals have promised no remedies.

The addictions minister quietly tabled the report at the end of the spring sitting of Parliament, before MPs returned to their ridings for the summer.

It landed during an ongoing spat between the tobacco industry and the health minister, who has vowed to prevent more Canadians from becoming addicted.

The report suggests the rate of people who quit smoking has remained more or less the same for the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, rates of youth vaping have remained high, and new nicotine products have come on the market.

The review did not recommend changes to the law, though University of Waterloo professor David Hammond says the legislation has so far been insufficient.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 490908d0-b454-45ab-9aa2-03729bfb2c9b.jpg, Caption:

An internal review of the government’s anti-tobacco legislation shows the federal approach to curb nicotine use in Canada isn’t working, but Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada say the Liberals have promised no action to fix it.A smoker puts out a cigarette in a public ash tray in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

36m ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

5h ago

Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park
Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park

Torontonians and tourists alike should be able to walk or cycle to Toronto Island Park year-round, 24-7, and if current island residents don’t like that idea, they can move, city councillor Jon Burnside...

21m ago

Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie
Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP noted that a southbound driver...

5h ago

Top Stories

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

36m ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

5h ago

Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park
Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park

Torontonians and tourists alike should be able to walk or cycle to Toronto Island Park year-round, 24-7, and if current island residents don’t like that idea, they can move, city councillor Jon Burnside...

21m ago

Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie
Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP noted that a southbound driver...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.

14h ago

0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.

14h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.

19h ago

2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre

19h ago

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.
More Videos