Puerto Rico power company suspends $65M worth of maintenance projects, sparking outcry amid outages

FILE - Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority workers repair distribution lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 19, 2017. The private operator of Puerto Rico’s power grid confirmed Monday, June 24, 2024, the deferral of $65 million worth of maintenance and improvement projects in the U.S. territory, with some repairs postponed for at least a year because of budget constraints. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)

By Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 4:26 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 4:56 pm.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The private operator of Puerto Rico’s power grid confirmed Monday the deferral of $65 million worth of maintenance and improvement projects in the U.S. territory, with some repairs postponed for at least a year because of budget constraints, putting at risk the already troubled grid — and sparking a widespread outcry.

Some of the deferred projects include maintenance of more than 100,000 light posts, fire mitigation and repairs on underground circuits, among other improvements.

Luma Energy’s head of regulatory affairs, Mario Hurtado, told The Associated Press on Monday that the suspended projects, which he aims to bring back next year, risk more outages across the island.

“The risk is always that there will be more failures in terms of public lighting,” Hurtado said.

At a budget hearing on Friday, Hurtado said Luma Energy prioritized other tasks based on “professional judgment,” which they consider calculated risks. The lack of fire mitigation puts the grid at risk as hotter temperatures seize Puerto Rico, increasing the chances of wildfires disrupting power lines.

“We make judgments based on what we have available and what our goals are,” Hurtado said Friday. “Although it entails a risk, it’s an acceptable risk.”

Luma’s budget, proposed to Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau, includes $1.3 billion for the entire electrical sector, with 65% allocated to Luma, which is in charge of transmission and distribution, 32% to Genera PR, which operates and maintains the grid, and 3% to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

The budget aims to inject funds into Luma’s customer service, personnel safety and renewable energy projects.

Luma’s announcement to defer millions of dollars’ worth of projects amid chronic power outages has angered many.

“It is unacceptable that Luma Energy can unilaterally decide to suspend crucial tasks,” Jesús Manuel Ortiz, a member of the House of Representatives who’s also running for governor, said in a statement Monday. “It is evident that Luma continues to fail in its responsibilities, and that no one in the Government of Puerto Rico is responsible.”

The company blames a delay in funds disbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Luma has submitted about 400 projects for approval to upgrade the energy grid, and about 100 have been approved, Hurtado said.

The budget hearing comes as the island of 3.2 million people contends with frequent power outages more than six years after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm. The combination of storms, earthquakes and underinvestment has hindered recovery efforts.

A massive blackout in mid-June left over 340,000 customers in the capital, San Juan, and nearby cities without power during a heat wave. Towns in central and southern Puerto Rico are still waiting for Luma to fully restore electricity after a transformer collapsed earlier this month. Over the weekend, Luma shipped a transformer via boat from San Juan to the southern coastal city of Ponce and then transported it to the nearby town of Santa Isabel.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi activated the National Guard to help with the energy crisis and ordered an investigation into the June 13 blackout. The Energy Bureau is also investigating and has directed Luma and Genera PR to submit a plan to stabilize the island’s electrical network.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

1h ago

Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year
Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is the 18th time teams will take to the ice in a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. Since the end of Game 3, when the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 series lead, Oilers fans have been...

3m ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

3h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

8h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

1h ago

Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year
Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is the 18th time teams will take to the ice in a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. Since the end of Game 3, when the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 series lead, Oilers fans have been...

3m ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

3h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.

18h ago

0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.

18h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.

22h ago

2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre

22h ago

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.
More Videos