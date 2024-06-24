S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

A Canadian flag flies in the Bay Street financial district in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points on the strength of a broad-based rally in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 218.99 points at 21,773.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 366.45 points at 39,516.78. The S&P 500 index was up 18.75 points at 5,483.37, while the Nasdaq composite was down 22.14 points at 17,667.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.22 cents US compared with 72.98 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was up 64 cents at US$81.37 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.89 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$12.80 at US$2,344.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

