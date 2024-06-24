Tennessee is sued over law that criminalizes helping minors get abortions without parental approval

FILE - An abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally, May 14, 2022, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Rep. Aftyn Behn and Nashville attorney Rachel Welty filed a lawsuit Monday, June 24, 2024, challenging a state statute banning adults from helping minors get an abortion without parental permission. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

By Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 6:26 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 6:43 pm.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As Tennessee prepares to become the second U.S. state to enact a ban against adults helping minors get an abortion without parental permission, a state Democratic lawmaker and reproductive rights activist on Monday filed a legal challenge alleging the statute is unconstitutional.

The complaint filed in federal court came on the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Democratic Rep. Aftyn Behn and Nashville attorney Rachel Welty.

“Two years ago today, I vowed to aid and abet abortion always, to not give up despite the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and to fight,” Welty, a longtime abortion access advocate, said in a statement. “I need to stand up for other advocates around the state who should not have to live in fear of civil or criminal penalties for disseminating information about routine healthcare.”

Earlier this year, Tennessee’s GOP-controlled Statehouse signed off on a proposal making it illegal for an adult who “intentionally recruits, harbors, or transports” a pregnant minor within the state to get an abortion without consent from the minor’s parents or guardians. Those convicted of breaking the law would be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, which requires a nearly one-year jail sentence.

The law, which goes into effect July 1, does not contain exemptions for minors who may have been raped by their parents or guardians. Instead, the statute says a biological father who raped the minor and caused the pregnancy can’t pursue a civil action.

The Tennessee law mimics the so-called “ abortion trafficking ” law enacted in Idaho last year, but a federal judge has since temporarily blocked that state’s statute after reproductive rights groups sued to challenge it.

The lawsuit filed Monday names 11 district attorneys who work in middle Tennessee as the defendants, alleging that they all ignored Welty’s previous requests to define what behavior would be deemed illegal under the new law.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, which represents the state in constitutional lawsuits, did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Welty and Behn argue that the law is “unconstitutionally vague,” pointing out that the word “recruits” is undefined. They also argue that the statute criminalizes certain speech in violation of the First Amendment.

“The law was intended to scare Tennesseans from helping each other when they need it the most,” Behn and Welty said in a joint statement. “It’s not working. We’ll still be here supporting each other, loving folks who’ve had abortions, and providing people with key information about their options.”

Notably, while Tennessee lawmakers were debating the legislation on the House floor, the Republican bill sponsor specifically referred to Behn’s previous public promise to help any young person travel out of state if they needed an abortion.

“Unfortunately, there’s even a member of this body that recently tweeted out, ‘I welcome the opportunity to take a young person out of state who wants to have an abortion, even if it lands me in jail,’” Rep. Jason Zachary said in April, adding “that is what recruitment looks like.”

Zachary and others have defended the law as needed to protect parental rights, pointing to a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Missouri’s attorney general, Andrew Bailey.

Bailey, a Republican, has accused Planned Parenthood of illegally taking minors from Missouri into Kansas to obtain abortions without parental consent. The lawsuit, based on a video from a conservative group that has promoted false claims on other issues, asks a state district court to stop Planned Parenthood from engaging in the conduct alleged in the complaint.

Tennessee bans abortions at all stages of pregnancy, but there are exemptions in cases of molar pregnancies, ectopic pregnancies, and to remove a miscarriage or to save the life of the mother. Notably, doctors must use their “reasonable medical” judgment — a term that some say is too vague and can be challenged by fellow medical officials — in deciding whether providing the procedure can save the life of the pregnant patient or prevent major injury.

A group of women is currently suing to clarify the state’s abortion ban. A court decision is expected soon on whether the lawsuit can continue or if the law can be placed on hold as the legal battle continues.

Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

2h ago

Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year
Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is the 18th time teams will take to the ice in a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. Since the end of Game 3, when the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 series lead, Oilers fans have been...

1h ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

5h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

9h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

2h ago

Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year
Stanley Cup Game 7: Reflecting on Oilers, NHL history with the biggest game of the year

The 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is the 18th time teams will take to the ice in a Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. Since the end of Game 3, when the Florida Panthers took a 3-0 series lead, Oilers fans have been...

1h ago

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

5h ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.

19h ago

0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.

19h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.

23h ago

2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre

23h ago

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.
More Videos