The Toronto Raptors and Scottie Barnes have agreed to a five-year maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $270 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The reported deal would make Barnes the highest-paid player in Raptors history and is expected to be made official on July 6. Wojnarowski notes that Barnes’ agent met with Toronto executives Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster to land the extension.

The deal guarantees Barnes $225 million and would escalate to the super-maximum should he make an All-NBA team, All-Defensive team or earn MVP honours, according to Wojnarowski.

Barnes, who will turn 23 in August, was selected fourth overall by the Raptors in the 2021 NBA Draft and has since blossomed into one of the best young bigs in the league.

He won Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and was named an NBA All-Star for the first time this past season. Under new head coach Darko Rajakovic, the 22-year-old improved in numerous statistical categories, including points per game (19.9), assists per game (6.1), rebounds per game (8.1), and three-point percentage (.341).

Barnes appeared and started in 60 games this year. He was shut down in March after fracturing his hand in a game against the Golden State Warriors and missed the final 22 regular season games.

In a year that saw much roster turnover, including separate blockbuster trades involving OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam dealt away to New York and Indiana, the Raptors finished with a 25-57 record and did not qualify for the playoffs for the second straight season. This followed long-time Raptors guard Fred VanVleet signing with the Houston Rockets last summer.

Toronto enters the offseason with a few notable free agents, such as Immanuel Quickley and Gary Trent Jr. The Raptors will select 19th and 31st overall in the upcoming NBA Draft, which is slated for Wednesday.