WWE, Indiana Sports Corp. teaming to bring Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and WrestleMania to Indianapolis

FILE - A WrestleMania sign hangs over the crowd during a WWE event, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Boston. In an announcement Monday, June 24, 2024, WWE and Indiana Sports Corp. are teaming up to bring the sports entertainment company’s three largest stadium events, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and WrestleMania, to Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted June 24, 2024 1:03 pm.

Last Updated June 24, 2024 1:42 pm.

WWE and Indiana Sports Corp. are teaming up to bring the sports entertainment company’s three largest stadium events, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and WrestleMania, to Indianapolis.

The companies announced on Monday that the partnership, the first of its kind, will see the Royal Rumble held on Feb. 1, 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium. A two-night SummerSlam and two-night WrestleMania will also be held at the stadium in future years.

WWE, which is part of TKO Group Holdings, says that WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble have a combined economic impact of more than $300 million.

The agreement also includes WWE television shows, Raw, Smackdown and NXT, as well as WWE live events taking place at arenas in locations including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Evansville throughout the partnership.

“For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage,” Patrick Talty, president of Indiana Sports Corp., said in a statement. “This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways.”

Indiana Sports Corp., which was founded in 1979, has hosted more than 500 national and international sporting events, including Super Bowl XLVI, the College Football Playoff National Championship, Men’s & Women’s NCAA Final Fours and 11 Big Ten football championship games. These events have led to more than $4 billion in direct spending in the community in total, according to the company.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Fourth girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A fourth girl involved in the 2022 swarming death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee in Toronto’s downtown core pled guilty on Monday. The girl, who was 14 years old at the time, is the third accused in...

41m ago

Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection: When, where and how to vote

If you live in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's, here's how you can cast your ballot at an Elections Canada voting location on Monday.

5h ago

Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park
Councillor wants city to build pedestrian bridge to Toronto Island Park

Torontonians and tourists alike should be able to walk or cycle to Toronto Island Park year-round, 24-7, and if current island residents don’t like that idea, they can move, city councillor Jon Burnside...

25m ago

Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie
Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. OPP noted that a southbound driver...

5h ago

